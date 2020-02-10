Nestree Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $323,450.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $323,450.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047500 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00067123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,818.35 or 0.99882642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

