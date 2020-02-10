NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in NetEase by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.96.

NTES stock opened at $339.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.25. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $352.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

