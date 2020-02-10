Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,416 shares of company stock worth $2,005,696 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

