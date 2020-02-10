Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian E. Farley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Campe bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,636.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 62,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,047. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

