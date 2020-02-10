Neutral Dollar Hits Market Cap of $80,269.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,269.00 and approximately $23,641.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05733525 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00056177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00120388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.