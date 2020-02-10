New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.