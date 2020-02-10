New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 536,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 108,862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

