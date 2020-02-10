New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 171,151 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $170,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,524. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

