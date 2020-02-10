New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Caterpillar worth $185,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

CAT traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $134.32. 2,283,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,577. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

