New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 44,230 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Cigna worth $202,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.30. 160,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,667. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.