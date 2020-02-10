New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $299,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after buying an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after buying an additional 913,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.76. 13,087,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

