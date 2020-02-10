New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $181,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 250,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

