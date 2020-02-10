New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of CVS Health worth $253,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $73.28. 7,861,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.