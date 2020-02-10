New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of American Tower worth $242,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.69. 98,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $171.05 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

