New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of NextEra Energy worth $290,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $271.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $181.02 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

