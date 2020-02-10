New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $176.70 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Becton Dickinson and worth $176,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

BDX traded up $4.96 on Monday, hitting $251.96. 202,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

