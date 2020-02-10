New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $196.52 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.41% of AON worth $196,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.02. 50,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,959. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

