New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $198.94 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of U.S. Bancorp worth $198,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

USB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,830. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

