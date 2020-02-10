New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $207.29 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $207,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

