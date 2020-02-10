New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $210.97 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Altria Group worth $210,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,272,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.