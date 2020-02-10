New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $215.06 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $215,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $584.93. 382,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

