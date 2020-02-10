New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $219.11 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,371,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Gilead Sciences worth $219,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,983,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

