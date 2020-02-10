New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $220.15 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Automatic Data Processing worth $220,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $179.39. 73,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day moving average is $167.32. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $144.04 and a one year high of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

