New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $220.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $220,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 191,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.20. 2,364,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,705. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

