New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $283.03 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Linde worth $283,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,201. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $159.08 and a 12 month high of $217.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

