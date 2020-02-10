New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $323.96 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of NVIDIA worth $323,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $11.38 on Monday, reaching $262.97. 13,108,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.31.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

