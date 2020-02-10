New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $327.65 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Costco Wholesale worth $327,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $313.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.