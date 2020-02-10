New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.46% of Charles Schwab worth $281,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.77. 394,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.