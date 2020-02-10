New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Materials worth $174,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

AMAT stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.92. 4,874,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

