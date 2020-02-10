New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,933 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $178,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $58.96. 318,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

