New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Danaher worth $282,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

