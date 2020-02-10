New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,000 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of CME Group worth $215,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $19,232,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,125,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.37. The stock had a trading volume of 972,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

