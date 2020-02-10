New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 86,900 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $255,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.60. 7,196,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,294,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

