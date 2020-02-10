New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $316,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

