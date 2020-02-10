New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Stryker worth $201,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.12. The company had a trading volume of 543,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

