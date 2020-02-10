New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,200 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $232,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.38. The stock had a trading volume of 357,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

