New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,430 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Broadcom worth $273,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $38,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

