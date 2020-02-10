New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,151 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Amgen worth $345,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.36. 138,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,535. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

