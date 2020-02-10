New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 57,700 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Chubb worth $181,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,098 shares of company stock worth $26,856,923. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,140. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

