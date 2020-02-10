New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 63,876 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Paypal worth $298,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

