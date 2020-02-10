New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 77,700 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of salesforce.com worth $343,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.