New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,000 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Raytheon worth $170,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Raytheon by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.57. 1,708,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

