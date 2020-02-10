New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of 3M worth $242,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 265,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

