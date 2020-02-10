New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Booking worth $210,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded down $22.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,886.64. The stock had a trading volume of 459,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,864. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,007.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

