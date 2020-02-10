New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $226,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

