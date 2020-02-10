New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Morgan Stanley worth $171,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 169,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.29. 3,978,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.