New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of New York Times worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. 11,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,394. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

