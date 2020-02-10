Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Newell Brands worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 414,708 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,991. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

