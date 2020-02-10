NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NWS stock opened at A$21.66 ($15.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR has a one year low of A$16.40 ($11.63) and a one year high of A$22.32 ($15.83).

About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

