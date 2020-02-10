Newton (NEW) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a market cap of $19.51 million and $5.17 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.03560775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00257760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00136980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

